Source Water Protection Week Open House

This year, Source Water Protection Week is being celebrated on September 27 to October 3, 2026. The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks in partnership with City Utilities, James River Basin Partnership, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Southwest Missouri Council of Governments invite local citizens to an educational open house on Thursday October 1, 2026, to learn about local sources of drinking water and how to protect them protect from pollution. Source water protection works best when we collaborate to safeguard the water we all rely on. Participants will learn about local water programs and rebates available.

This is a FREE come and go event at the Watershed Center 2400 E. Valley Water Mill Road Springfield, MO 65803 on Thursday October 1, 4pm to 6pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact Stacey with Watershed at 417-408-3310 with questions.

This project has been funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under assistance agreement 24-WQM-02 to the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. For more information, contact Stacey, Projects Manager for the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks at 417-408-3310 or watershedcommittee.org

