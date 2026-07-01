Slow Viewing with The Creamery Art Center and the Springfield Art Museum

Slow Viewing is a supportive practice for anyone who wants to develop their skills of interpretation, observation, and discussing art. Guests spend an hour carefully observing and speaking about the works on view, resulting in a deeper understanding of how they and others relate to the artwork and to each other.

Slow Viewing is free and open to the public. Slow Viewing is facilitated by artist and educator Shauna LeAnn Smith and requires no specialized art historical or art interpretation knowledge. Individual sessions will be held at various community locations. Space per site may be limited so pre-registration is required.

Slow Viewing with Springfield Regional Arts Council: The Best of Missouri Hands Exhibition, The Creamery Arts Center

Thursday, July 16, 2026, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Slow Viewing with Evangel University: Spring by Denton Highfield, Lawrence and Alletha Barnett Fine Arts Center

Thursday, August 20, 2026, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Slow Viewing with Missouri State University: Crossroads, Brick City Gallery

Thursday, September 17, 2026, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Slow Viewing with Missouri State University: Biennial Faculty Exhibition, Robert & Margaret Carolla Arts Exhibition Center

Thursday, October 22, 2026, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Slow Viewing takes a hiatus November-December 2026 and will return in January 2027. Please check back for updates, schedule, and registration information.