Show-Me State Wrestling: Ringside Cenima
Show-Me State Wrestling: Ringside Cenima
⭐ SHOW-ME STATE WRESTLING PRESENTS ⭐
🎥 RINGSIDE CINEMA 🎥
The lights go down.
The music hits.
And the stars of Show-Me State Wrestling step through the curtain!
🔥 OCTOBER 24 — ONE NIGHT ONLY! 🔥
📍 Lebanon Mills Center
650 Mills Drive • Lebanon, MO
🚪 Doors: 5 PM
🔔 Bell Time: 6 PM
🔥 FAMILY FUN FOR ALL AGES! 🔥
This is more than just a night out. This is live professional wrestling, unforgettable moments, and action you’ll be talking about long after the final bell!
🎟️ ONLINE EARLY-BIRD PRICING:
Front Row — $13
General Admission — $11
SSW Fan 5 Pack — $35 (5 GA tickets)
*Online fees apply*
⚠️ BUT ONCE YOU WALK THROUGH THOSE DOORS… THE PRICE GOES UP!
🎟️ AT-THE-DOOR PRICING:
General Admission — $13
Ringside — $15
Fan Slam Pack — $40 (5 GA tickets)
Kids 12 & Under — $6
🎟️ Tickets available ONLINE and at Massey Comics in Lebanon! CASH ONLY at this ticket outlet
🙏 SSW WOULD LIKE TO THANK OUR SPONSORS:
🔥 The Ink Sling Studio
🔥 Amazing Amy Bail Bonds
Get in the ring with Show-Me State Wrestling!