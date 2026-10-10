Show-Me State Wrestling: Ringside Cenima

⭐ SHOW-ME STATE WRESTLING PRESENTS ⭐

🎥 RINGSIDE CINEMA 🎥

The lights go down.

The music hits.

And the stars of Show-Me State Wrestling step through the curtain!

🔥 OCTOBER 24 — ONE NIGHT ONLY! 🔥

📍 Lebanon Mills Center

650 Mills Drive • Lebanon, MO

🚪 Doors: 5 PM

🔔 Bell Time: 6 PM

🔥 FAMILY FUN FOR ALL AGES! 🔥

This is more than just a night out. This is live professional wrestling, unforgettable moments, and action you’ll be talking about long after the final bell!

🎟️ ONLINE EARLY-BIRD PRICING:

Front Row — $13

General Admission — $11

SSW Fan 5 Pack — $35 (5 GA tickets)

*Online fees apply*

⚠️ BUT ONCE YOU WALK THROUGH THOSE DOORS… THE PRICE GOES UP!

🎟️ AT-THE-DOOR PRICING:

General Admission — $13

Ringside — $15

Fan Slam Pack — $40 (5 GA tickets)

Kids 12 & Under — $6

🎟️ Tickets available ONLINE and at Massey Comics in Lebanon! CASH ONLY at this ticket outlet

🙏 SSW WOULD LIKE TO THANK OUR SPONSORS:

🔥 The Ink Sling Studio

🔥 Amazing Amy Bail Bonds

Get in the ring with Show-Me State Wrestling!