© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!

Show-Me State Wrestling: Ringside Cenima

Show-Me State Wrestling: Ringside Cenima

⭐ SHOW-ME STATE WRESTLING PRESENTS ⭐

🎥 RINGSIDE CINEMA 🎥

The lights go down.
The music hits.
And the stars of Show-Me State Wrestling step through the curtain!

🔥 OCTOBER 24 — ONE NIGHT ONLY! 🔥

📍 Lebanon Mills Center
650 Mills Drive • Lebanon, MO

🚪 Doors: 5 PM
🔔 Bell Time: 6 PM

🔥 FAMILY FUN FOR ALL AGES! 🔥

This is more than just a night out. This is live professional wrestling, unforgettable moments, and action you’ll be talking about long after the final bell!

🎟️ ONLINE EARLY-BIRD PRICING:
Front Row — $13
General Admission — $11
SSW Fan 5 Pack — $35 (5 GA tickets)
*Online fees apply*

⚠️ BUT ONCE YOU WALK THROUGH THOSE DOORS… THE PRICE GOES UP!

🎟️ AT-THE-DOOR PRICING:
General Admission — $13
Ringside — $15
Fan Slam Pack — $40 (5 GA tickets)
Kids 12 & Under — $6

🎟️ Tickets available ONLINE and at Massey Comics in Lebanon! CASH ONLY at this ticket outlet

🙏 SSW WOULD LIKE TO THANK OUR SPONSORS:
🔥 The Ink Sling Studio
🔥 Amazing Amy Bail Bonds

Get in the ring with Show-Me State Wrestling!

Mills Center
$15 Ringside, $13 General Admission, $6 Youth Ticket (12 and Under - GA Seating)
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Show-Me State Wrestling LLC
573-220-3403
showmestatewrestling33@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CxuzTCVsK/
Mills Center
650 Mills Dr
Lebanon , Missouri 65536