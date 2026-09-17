Show Me Civic Engagement Voting Fair

Paws to the Polls will present the fall Voting Fair, “Show Me Civic Engagement,” on September 22, from 11:30 to 2:30. The fair will be held on the West Lawn (between Plaster Stadium and McDonald Arena), with a rainy-day backup in the Plaster Student Union’s 2nd floor atrium. All forms of civic engagement will be highlighted, including electoral engagement, and strive to create a positive, festive atmosphere surrounding that theme.



A number of community and campus public affairs-related organizations have been invited to engage with students and talk about opportunities to become involved, and the Greene County Clerk will be on hand to register voters and allow students to become familiar with voting machines used in elections.