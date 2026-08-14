Service Project at Shepherd of the Hills State Park

The White River Group of the Sierra Club will be helping the naturalists at the not-yet-opened-to-the-public New Shepherd of the Hills State Park. We will be doing stream sampling of invertebrates - in or out of the river. Bring boots if you want to get in the river - and lunch if desired. This is a fun way to see the beautiful new state park and help them at the same time. Use the QR code on the flyer to register!