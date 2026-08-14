Service Project at Shepherd of the Hills State Park
Service Project at Shepherd of the Hills State Park
The White River Group of the Sierra Club will be helping the naturalists at the not-yet-opened-to-the-public New Shepherd of the Hills State Park. We will be doing stream sampling of invertebrates - in or out of the river. Bring boots if you want to get in the river - and lunch if desired. This is a fun way to see the beautiful new state park and help them at the same time. Use the QR code on the flyer to register!
Shepherd of the Hills State Park
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Club, White River Group
Shepherd of the Hills State Park
4424 Sycamore Church RdBranson, Missouri 65616-8106