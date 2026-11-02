Scottish Kirkin' of the Tartans

The Kirkin' of the Tartan service will be at 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Springfield.

The kirkin' service is a traditional Scottish-American church parade honoring the consecration of the first Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Seabury, in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1784. Bring your banners if you wish to participate in the opening procession. Wear your tartans!. All welcome, whether you're or a Scot, or not!

We will have fellowship, food, and entertainment after the service. We will pipe in and address the Haggis, Scottish music, and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring appetizers to share.