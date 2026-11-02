Scottish Kirkin' of the Tartans
Scottish Kirkin' of the Tartans
The Kirkin' of the Tartan service will be at 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Springfield.
The kirkin' service is a traditional Scottish-American church parade honoring the consecration of the first Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Seabury, in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1784. Bring your banners if you wish to participate in the opening procession. Wear your tartans!. All welcome, whether you're or a Scot, or not!
We will have fellowship, food, and entertainment after the service. We will pipe in and address the Haggis, Scottish music, and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring appetizers to share.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Free
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Scottish St. Andrew's Society of Springfield
4178607862
sgfscots@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Auxtjwilkinson@gmail.com
St. John's Episcopal Church
515 E. Division St.Springfield, Missouri 65803
417) 869-6351
stjohns-spgfld@sbcglobal.net