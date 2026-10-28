Robert E Smith Art Show
Robert E Smith Art Show
✨Join us in celebrating the art of Robert E. Smith and the unveiling of the tribute mural, in downtown Springfield, Missouri.
Locally collected pieces will be displayed this one night only at The Mudhouse, downtown.
Friday, November 6th, 4 PM to 9 PM
✨Organized by,
Friends of Robert E. Smith
Contact: Jenny Filmer Edwards
(417) 224-5510
Mudhouse Coffee
Free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Robert E. Smith
Mudhouse Coffee
323 South AveSpringfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 832-1720