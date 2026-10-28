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Robert E Smith Art Show

Robert E Smith Art Show

✨Join us in celebrating the art of Robert E. Smith and the unveiling of the tribute mural, in downtown Springfield, Missouri. 

Locally collected pieces will be displayed this one night only at The Mudhouse, downtown.  

Friday, November 6th, 4 PM to 9 PM

✨Organized by, 
Friends of Robert E. Smith
Contact: Jenny Filmer Edwards
(417) 224-5510

Mudhouse Coffee
Free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Robert E. Smith
https://www.facebook.com/groups/296113208860/
Mudhouse Coffee
323 South Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 832-1720
https://mudhousecoffee.com/