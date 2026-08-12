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Prairie Day 2026

Prairie Day 2026

Explore life on the Missouri prairie when George Washington Carver was a child. This event features historic trades demonstrations (basket weaving, blacksmithing, spinning, Dutch-oven cooking, and more), live music, activities for kids, interactive exhibits, and more. Earn a Prairie Day Junior Ranger badge. The event is free of charge.

George Washington Carver National Monument
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver Rd
Diamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm