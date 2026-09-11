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Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights

Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights

Porch Pickin’ in Woodland Heights is back with a concert on Sunday, September 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at 2120 N Boonville.

This performance features live music from Emily Higgins and Devlin Pierce.

Porch Pickin’ returns every third Sunday through October.

2120 N Boonville Ave
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association
woodlandhna@gmail.com
https://woodlandheightsneighborhood.org/
2120 N Boonville Ave
2120 N Boonville Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65803