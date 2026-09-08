Pets and Pumpkins has one of the LARGEST costume parades in Missouri. Hosted by TAME Magazine, both pets and people are invited to enter the walking parade/contest. The costume parade line-up begins at approximately 2:15pm on Park Central East next to Civil Kitchen.

Pets and Pumpkins is a “Rain or Shine” event. The cost is $2.00 each for all attendees (kids, pets, & adults). With paid admission, attendees can take part in ALL the activities at no additional cost, including the walking parade and costume contest!

Besides all the fun, one of the BEST things about Pets and Pumpkins is that almost 100% of the gate fee is donated to local, non-profit children and animal organizations. The event helps support organizations dedicated to helping children in foster care and those working hard to save the lives of homeless animals.