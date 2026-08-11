Painting the Soul of the 20th Century - Pellizza pittore da Volpedo at Moxie Cinema

The story of the tormented life of divisionist painter Giuseppe Pellizza (1868-1907), famous for his work The Fourth Estate, as well as for his ability to study the soul and human society.

Exploring the places he lived in as well as his artistic sensitivity, with Bentivoglio as our guide and “narrative consciousness”, it reveals the artist’s emotions and his vision of reality through a sophisticated use of shots from different angles inspired by the colours in his paintings. Pellizza’s tragic end is part of the story and makes the emotional bond between the viewer and the artist’s work all the more profound. (NR, 75 min.)

Painting the Soul of the 20th Century - Pellizza pittore da Volpedo screens Sunday, November 8 @ 5pm - part of the "Great Art on Screen" at Moxie Cinema. "Great Art On Screen 2026" is a series of event documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

Tickets are $15/Adults & $12/Members & Students.