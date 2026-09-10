Ozarks Public Television's Roots & Relics

Discover the Story Behind Your Treasure!

Join Ozarks Public Television for Roots & Relics, an unforgettable afternoon of discovery, history, and surprises. Presented by Easter Law Firm, this unique community event invites you to uncover the stories, significance, and potential value hidden within the objects you treasure most.

Do you have a family heirloom that's been passed down through generations? A vintage find you couldn't leave behind? A collectible, piece of artwork, book, or piece of jewelry you've always wondered about? Bring your item and receive an informal appraisal from experienced experts who can help reveal its history, craftsmanship, and worth.

You never know what story an object may tell. A forgotten keepsake could hold an unexpected connection to the past. A family treasure may reveal a fascinating journey through time. A long-overlooked collectible might be more remarkable than you ever imagined.

Beyond the appraisals, enjoy engaging presentations, live demonstrations, and interactive experiences that bring history, craftsmanship, and collecting to life. Meet fellow enthusiasts, connect with experts, and gain a deeper appreciation for the remarkable stories hidden in everyday treasures.

Whether you're a seasoned collector, a history lover, or simply curious about what's sitting on your shelf, Roots & Relics offers the chance to see familiar objects in a whole new way.

Every treasure has a story. Every story starts with a discovery.

What will you uncover?