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Ozarks Beerfest

Ozarks Beerfest

Join us on Saturday, October 24, at the Springfield Expo Center for Ozarks Beerfest, the region's largest beer festival! Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 150 craft beers, seltzers, ciders, and flavored malt beverages while experiencing an afternoon of great food, live music, games, raffles, and fun. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks and help create life-changing mentoring relationships for local youth.

Springfield Expo Center
$35-$65
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks
417-889-9136
bigbro.com

Artist Group Info

lvigneaux@bigbro.com
Springfield Expo Center
635 E St. Louis St
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-869-5588
https://springfieldexpo.com/