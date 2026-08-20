Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild Quilt and Fabric Sale

The Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guilt is having a Quilt and Fabric sale!

The guild has many lovely quilts, wall hangings, and table runners etc. available for sale.

They are also bursting at the seams with fabric that will be for sale.

Fabric will be weighed and sold by the pound.

Price per pound is $5.00

(On average 3 to 4 yards of fabrics = 1 pound)