Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild Quilt and Fabric Sale
Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild Quilt and Fabric Sale
The Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guilt is having a Quilt and Fabric sale!
The guild has many lovely quilts, wall hangings, and table runners etc. available for sale.
They are also bursting at the seams with fabric that will be for sale.
Fabric will be weighed and sold by the pound.
Price per pound is $5.00
(On average 3 to 4 yards of fabrics = 1 pound)
Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild
2738 S Campbell AveSpringfield, Missouri 65807
417-619-1755