© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ozark Jubilee Live: Presented by CoxHealth

Ozark Jubilee Live: Presented by CoxHealth

Inspired by the iconic Ozark Jubilee, Ozark Jubilee Live, brings the variety-show format into 2026 with a night of live music, comedy, dance, and storytelling celebrating the creative spirit of the Ozarks today. Hosted by Jeff Houghton, with comedy from The Mystery Hour and the Guinevere Goodwin Band leading the music, the show features Ashtyn Barbaree, Sam Fagan, Lace Wings, Stevie Newman, and a “Crankie” storytelling performance by Abbey Waterworth.

This isn't a trip back to 1950s country music and comedy. It's a fresh take on a beloved regional entertainment tradition and a chance to experience the artists, humor, and stories that make the Ozarks unique today.

Best of all, your night out supports the History Museum on the Square and its mission to strengthen our community’s future by sharing our past!

The Historic Fox Theatre
Tickets $49 VIP $149
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoxHealth
417-269-3000
http://www.coxhealth.com
The Historic Fox Theatre
155 Park Central Square
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-831-1976
https://historicfoxtheatre.org/