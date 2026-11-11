Ozark Jubilee Live: Presented by CoxHealth

Inspired by the iconic Ozark Jubilee, Ozark Jubilee Live, brings the variety-show format into 2026 with a night of live music, comedy, dance, and storytelling celebrating the creative spirit of the Ozarks today. Hosted by Jeff Houghton, with comedy from The Mystery Hour and the Guinevere Goodwin Band leading the music, the show features Ashtyn Barbaree, Sam Fagan, Lace Wings, Stevie Newman, and a “Crankie” storytelling performance by Abbey Waterworth.

This isn't a trip back to 1950s country music and comedy. It's a fresh take on a beloved regional entertainment tradition and a chance to experience the artists, humor, and stories that make the Ozarks unique today.

Best of all, your night out supports the History Museum on the Square and its mission to strengthen our community’s future by sharing our past!