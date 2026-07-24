Outdoor Movie Series: The Goonies
Outdoor Movie Series: The Goonies
Adventure is calling!
Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts will kickoff their Outdoor Movie Series with the beloved classic The Goonies under the stars.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, enjoy themed snacks and drinks available for purchase, snap a few fun photos, and settle in for a nostalgic summer movie night with family and friends.
Your ticket includes:
• Outdoor movie experience
• Family-friendly atmosphere
• Photo opportunities
• Themed concessions available for purchase
📍 Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts
233 E FR 192
Springfield, MO 65810
✨ Make it a tradition! Our Outdoor Movie Series continues with:
👻 Beetlejuice — September 4
🦖 Jurassic Park — October 2
Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts
$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts
4178440901
marketing4carsons@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
marketing4carsons@gmail.com
Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts
233 E Farm Rd 192Springfield, Missouri 65810
(417) 844-0901