Outdoor Movie Series: The Goonies

Adventure is calling!

Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts will kickoff their Outdoor Movie Series with the beloved classic The Goonies under the stars.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket, enjoy themed snacks and drinks available for purchase, snap a few fun photos, and settle in for a nostalgic summer movie night with family and friends.

Your ticket includes:

• Outdoor movie experience

• Family-friendly atmosphere

• Photo opportunities

• Themed concessions available for purchase

📍 Carson's Greenhouse & Gifts

233 E FR 192

Springfield, MO 65810

✨ Make it a tradition! Our Outdoor Movie Series continues with:

👻 Beetlejuice — September 4

🦖 Jurassic Park — October 2