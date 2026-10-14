Opera-tober in Woodland Heights - The Bartered Bride

Join the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association this October for Opera-tober in Woodland Heights, a month-long series of free screenings of classic Operas! Have you always been interested in Opera but never taken the plunge?! Now’s your chance to experience a new artistic world as only the scrappiest little neighborhood on the north side of Springfield, MO could present it to you!

Our Opera-tober series continues on October 16th at the Charlie Norr Community Center (316 W Atlantic St) at 7:00 PM with a screening of Bedřich Smetana's comic opera "The Bartered Bride"!

Join us on the artistic side of the tracks for Opera-tober in Woodland Heights!

We’ll also provide snacks. Are you as excited for Opera-tober as we are?

The Bartered Bride synopis: "When a spirited peasant girl is promised to a stranger, she uses every last ounce of cunning and charm to thwart her parents’ plans and get the man she actually loves."

Sung in Czech with English subtitles.

Opera-tober in Woodland Heights will continue with Orfeo ed Euridice on October 25th and Macbeth on October 30th also at the Charlie Norr Community Center (316 W Atlantic St)

*Our Opera-tober celebration is made possible by our friends at OperaVision, who generously granted us permission to provide free public screenings of their productions. OperaVision is co-funded by the European Union through the Creative Europe program. We extend our sincere gratitude to our European friends for their generosity and kindness.

