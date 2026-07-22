Open Auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker, ages 5-9 & 10+ not en pointe

Open auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker will be held on August 29, 2026, for ages 5-9 and 10+ not en pointe students at The Creamery Arts Center. All students who audition must be enrolled in one or more dance classes, not necessarily at Springfield Ballet, and be age five by August 1, 2026. Performances of Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker are December 17, 2026 - December 21, 2026 at the Historic Landers Theatre.

Saturday August 29, 2026 Audition Schedule:

Registration and Measurements 12-12:40pm

MANDATORY Parent Meeting 12:40-1:30pm

Auditions for ages 5-7 1:15-2:15pm

Auditions for ages 8-9 2:30-3:45pm

Auditions for ages 10+ (not en pointe) 4:00-5:30pm

Auditions will be held on August 27, 2026 for en pointe students ages 11+. Visit https://springfieldballet.org/Auditions for more information.