Open Auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker, ages 11+ en pointe

Open auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker will be held on August 27, 2026 for en pointe students ages 11+ at The Creamery Arts Center. All students who audition must be enrolled in one or more dance classes, not necessarily at Springfield Ballet, and be age five by August 1, 2026. Performances of Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker are December 17, 2026 - December 21, 2026 at the Historic Landers Theatre.

Thursday, August 27, 2026 Audition Schedule:

Registration and Measurements 6:45-7:10pm

MANDATORY Parent Meeting 7:10-8:00pm

Auditions for ages 11+ (en pointe) 7:45-9:30pm

Auditions will be held on August 29, 2026 for ages 5-9 and 10+ not en pointe students. Visit https://springfieldballet.org/Auditions for more information.

