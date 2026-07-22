Open Auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker, ages 11+ en pointe
Open Auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker, ages 11+ en pointe
Open auditions for Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker will be held on August 27, 2026 for en pointe students ages 11+ at The Creamery Arts Center. All students who audition must be enrolled in one or more dance classes, not necessarily at Springfield Ballet, and be age five by August 1, 2026. Performances of Springfield Ballet’s The Nutcracker are December 17, 2026 - December 21, 2026 at the Historic Landers Theatre.
Thursday, August 27, 2026 Audition Schedule:
Registration and Measurements 6:45-7:10pm
MANDATORY Parent Meeting 7:10-8:00pm
Auditions for ages 11+ (en pointe) 7:45-9:30pm
Auditions will be held on August 29, 2026 for ages 5-9 and 10+ not en pointe students. Visit https://springfieldballet.org/Auditions for more information.
The Creamery Arts Center
Free to audition. Production fee of $110 -$160 if cast.
06:45 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Ballet
(417) 862-1343
http://www.springfieldballet.org/Contact-Us
Artist Group Info
tsimpson@springfieldballet.org
The Creamery Arts Center
411 Sherman ParkwaySpringfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 862-2787
info@springfieldarts.org