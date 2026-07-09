Onsite Wastewater (Septic Systems) Presentation and Walking Tour

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks in partnership with Missouri Smallflows Organization, Greene County and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources invite local landowners to an educational walking tour on Thursday, July 23 at 5:30pm to learn about septic system maintenance, how to extend the life of a septic system and provide information on current pumpout rebate programs available. Failing or poorly maintained septic systems can pollute both groundwater and the surface streams, rivers, and lakes where we swim, fish, and paddle.

The FREE educational walking tour will begin with a presentation inside at the Watershed Center 2400 E. Valley Water Mill Road Springfield, MO 65803 on Thursday, July 23 at 5:30pm. Then will be followed with an outside walking tour at the Onsite Wastewater Training Center at 4007 Farm Road 171 Springfield, MO. The event is free to attend but RSVP to 417-408-3310 is encouraged. Light refreshments will be provided.

