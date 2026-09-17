Join Springfield Center for Dyslexia and Learning for our Annual Oktoberfest Benefit on Wednesday, October 21, from 5–8 p.m. at 4 By 4 Brewing Company – Fremont Hills!

Celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month and SCDL’s 11th anniversary with an evening of live music, food, local craft beer, games, raffles, children’s activities, and inspiring student success stories.

Bring your family and friends for a fun evening supporting a great cause. Proceeds help provide scholarships for students who need access to evidence-based dyslexia intervention services.

Wednesday, October 21 | 5–8 p.m.

4 By 4 Brewing Company – Fremont Hills

Open to the community!