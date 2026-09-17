Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest
Join Springfield Center for Dyslexia and Learning for our Annual Oktoberfest Benefit on Wednesday, October 21, from 5–8 p.m. at 4 By 4 Brewing Company – Fremont Hills!
Celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month and SCDL’s 11th anniversary with an evening of live music, food, local craft beer, games, raffles, children’s activities, and inspiring student success stories.
Bring your family and friends for a fun evening supporting a great cause. Proceeds help provide scholarships for students who need access to evidence-based dyslexia intervention services.
Wednesday, October 21 | 5–8 p.m.
4 By 4 Brewing Company – Fremont Hills
Open to the community!
4 By 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Center for Dyslexia and Learning
4172690259
jayna@scdlmo.com
Artist Group Info
jayna@scdlmo.com
4 By 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills
9003 Sawgrass AveNixa , Missouri 65714
417-861-1030