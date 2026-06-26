The Natural Resources Conservation Service, Webster and Greene County Soil and Water Districts in partnership with James River Basin Partnership, Watershed Committee of the Ozarks and the Missouri Department of Conservation invite local producers to an educational native warm season grass workshop on Thursday, July 9 from 8:30am to 11:30am to learn about Eastern Gamagrass, the benefits, establishment and maintenance for grazing, haying and wildlife habitat. Participants will also learn about financial opportunities to establish conservation practices through various conservation partner programs.

This workshop is FREE and will be located at Ragsdale Farm at 605 Stringtown Road Seymour, MO 65746 on Thursday July 9 at 8:30am. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided. The event is free to attend but RSVP is encouraged at 417-468-2088 Ext 3.

This project is funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP Headwaters of the James River) For more information or to register contact Stephanie Essary at the Webster County Soil and Water District Conservationist at 417-468-2088 Ext 3 or stephanie.essary@swcd.mo.gov

