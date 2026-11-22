For the last month of the year, Music Monday of The Ozarks will present Fools Face, The Band. Come listen to the group tell their story from their humble beginnings in high school as The Bubble to the now famous Fools Face. All members will be in attendance from the past , the in-between, and today. The band went on to become both a recording success and a live phenomenon. Their appearance will be a non-performance activity. We encourage everyone to get there early to get a seat. The event will start at 6:30 P.M.