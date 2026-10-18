Music Monday of The Ozarks upcoming music event will present Distant Relative. This band of very talented individuals will talk about the creation of the group, band gigs, and other interesting moments throughout their careers.

The band was formed during the production of "The Beat Goes On," a performance of beat poetry and literature Directed by Dr. Linda Park-Fuller of then Southwest Missouri State University in 1985 at Murphy's jazz Club. The rest is history for you to enjoy.