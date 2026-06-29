MSU Campus Recreation Inspire the Roar 5K
MSU Campus Recreation Inspire the Roar 5K
Start/Finish: Foster Recreation Center
Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
Race Start Time: 8:00am
Packet Pickup (At the Foster Recreation Center at Missouri State University)
Friday, September 18, 2026
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Sunday, September 20, 2026
6:30am – 7:30am
MSU Campus Recreation will host the Inspire the Roar 5K on the Missouri State University campus. All fitness levels are welcome.
This Family Weekend tradition is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of Bear pride, wellness, and community. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), and awards will be given to top finishers in multiple categories.
Foster Recreation Center
$30-$40
06:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MSU Recreation Department
417-836-5334
CampusRecreation@Missouristate.edu
Foster Recreation Center
945 E Madison StSpringfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-5334
CampusRecreation@Missouristate.edu