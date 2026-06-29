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MSU Campus Recreation Inspire the Roar 5K

MSU Campus Recreation Inspire the Roar 5K

Start/Finish: Foster Recreation Center
Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
Race Start Time: 8:00am

Packet Pickup (At the Foster Recreation Center at Missouri State University)
Friday, September 18, 2026
    3:00pm – 7:00pm
Sunday, September 20, 2026
    6:30am – 7:30am

MSU Campus Recreation will host the Inspire the Roar 5K on the Missouri State University campus. All fitness levels are welcome.

This Family Weekend tradition is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of Bear pride, wellness, and community. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), and awards will be given to top finishers in multiple categories.

Foster Recreation Center
$30-$40
06:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MSU Recreation Department
417-836-5334
CampusRecreation@Missouristate.edu
https://www.missouristate.edu/Recreation/
Foster Recreation Center
945 E Madison St
Springfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-5334
CampusRecreation@Missouristate.edu
https://www.missouristate.edu/Recreation/