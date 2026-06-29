MSU Campus Recreation Inspire the Roar 5K

Start/Finish: Foster Recreation Center

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Race Start Time: 8:00am

Packet Pickup (At the Foster Recreation Center at Missouri State University)

Friday, September 18, 2026

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday, September 20, 2026

6:30am – 7:30am

MSU Campus Recreation will host the Inspire the Roar 5K on the Missouri State University campus. All fitness levels are welcome.

This Family Weekend tradition is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of Bear pride, wellness, and community. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), and awards will be given to top finishers in multiple categories.