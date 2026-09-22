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Moon City Fall Festival

Moon City Fall Festival

Come to Historic Lafayette Park (202 E Atlantic St) on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM for the Moon City Fall Festival!

This community event will showcase a wide range of local and regional creativity, featuring handmade arts and crafts in a welcoming outdoor setting. Explore unique, original works from talented artists and makers while enjoying a day in Springfield, Missouri's oldest park!

*Presented by the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association Art Committee / Woodland Heights Creatives

Lafayette Park
Free
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association
woodlandhna@gmail.com
https://woodlandheightsneighborhood.org/
Lafayette Park
202 E Atlantic St
Springfield, Missouri 65803
https://www.parkboard.org/737/Lafayette-Park