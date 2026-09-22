Come to Historic Lafayette Park (202 E Atlantic St) on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM for the Moon City Fall Festival!

This community event will showcase a wide range of local and regional creativity, featuring handmade arts and crafts in a welcoming outdoor setting. Explore unique, original works from talented artists and makers while enjoying a day in Springfield, Missouri's oldest park!

*Presented by the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association Art Committee / Woodland Heights Creatives

