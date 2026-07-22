Moon City Con 2026

The seventh annual Moon City board gaming convention! Returning to Hilton Garden Inn It will, of course, have the same great game library (with some new additions) as well as an extensive Play to Win selection, and more door prizes!

General Convention Information:

August 14th, 15th and 16th 2026

Hilton Garden Inn, 4155 S Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804

Rooms will be available for $116/night + taxes and fees. Hotel reservations can be made by calling 417-875-8850 and asking for the MoonCity Con 2025 group block - or using this link. Reservations must be made no later than July 14, 2026 to take advantage of this discounted rate.

Pricing:

Attendees (Ages 14+): $60

Veterans / Active Duty: $50

Children under 14: welcome with an accompanying parent or guardian.

This year there will be a silent auction to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. As well as offering the opportunity for attendees to purchase scholarship badges for the kids in the club so they can attend the event free of charge, to encourage future generations of board gamers.

