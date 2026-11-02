Mondo Moxie: The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) at Moxie Cinema

With its stylized photography, plot points that involve pizza, and endlessly cool homemade synth score, THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is a drop-dead masterpiece of subversive trash-horror.

THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (1982) screens Monday, November 23 @ 9pm - part of the Mondo Moxie series at Moxie Cinema. MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.

Amy Holden Jones turned down an editing job on E.T. to direct this movie. She made the right choice. Written as a commentary on the inherent sexism of slashers by feminist icon Rita Mae Brown (but shot completely straight), THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is a terrific inside joke that also delivers the goods as a skid row photocopy of Halloween -- complete with a killer who gets figuratively castrated when the tip of his power drill is hacked off. (R, 77 min.)