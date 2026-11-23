Missouri Ren Faire presents: "A Tudor Christmas" at the White Hart Fairegrounds
Missouri Ren Faire presents: "A Tudor Christmas" at the White Hart Fairegrounds
Step into a Tudor Christmas at the White Hart Fairegrounds in Hartville, Missouri. Explore a holiday market, enjoy historical demonstrations and seasonal entertainment, and take part in the 12 Tasks of Yule.
Saturday, December 12
Sunday, December 13
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Advance tickets are available on the event page.
White Hart Fairegrounds
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Ren Faire
director@missourirenfaire.com
Artist Group Info
White Heart Ren Faire
White Hart Fairegrounds
5651 State Hwy FHartville, Missouri 65667