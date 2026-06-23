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Missouri Liars Contest

Missouri Liars Contest

Missouri Storytelling Organization presents our annual Liars Contest in Joplin at the Joplin Ave. Coffee Co. We begin Friday night July 10 at 7:00 p.m. with a storytelling performance with Nationally known tellers. Saturday July 11th, we present a workshop with Elizabeth Ellis at 9:30 continuing with a day of events. The Liars Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Come and learn more about storytelling and see who wins the bragging rights of Biggest Liar in Missouri! Fun for the whole family.

Joplin Ave. Coffee Co.
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

MO-TELL Missouri Storytelling Organization
https://www.mo-tell.org/
Joplin Ave. Coffee Co.
506 S. Joplin Ave
Joplin, Missouri 64801
(417) 206-5222
joplinavenuecoffeecompany.com