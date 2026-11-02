Missouri Humanities: Girls State (2024) at Moxie Cinema - Free!

"An incredibly moving, worthy and welcome chronicle of the strength, adversity, and determination of these young women. Watching this documentary leaves you with so much hope for the future. Inspiring." (HeyUGuys) GIRLS STATE (2024) screens FREE Tuesday, November 17 @ 7pm - part of the Missouri Humanities The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film series at Moxie Cinema. There will be a discussion following the film with a member from our Springfield community.

The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film is a series featuring films that are culturally important to Missouri in general, and the Ozarks in particular. This FREE series is sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council and presented in partnership with Drury University.