Microsoft Word Basics
Microsoft Word Basics
Adults are invited to attend Microsoft Word Basics from 10 am to noon on Tuesday, September 22, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library Computer Training Center.
Learn the basics of Microsoft Word: create, edit and save documents, change font size, style and color, create lists and use spell-check to edit documents.
For more information on this free program call 417-837-5011.
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 882-0714
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135