Meet the Artists
Meet the Artists
Our gallery artists will be demonstrating on Friday, September 11 from 5-7:30 in our upstairs gallery. They will be demonstrating in watercolor, pastel, gouache, glass, jewelry and more. Johnny Strickler will be providing jazz guitar music and Truffles e Truffles will be serving truffles.
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
417-882-3445
waverlyhouse1@att.net
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
2031 S Waverly AveSpringfield, Missouri 65804
waverlyhouse1@att.net