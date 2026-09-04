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Meet the Artists

Meet the Artists

Our gallery artists will be demonstrating on Friday, September 11 from 5-7:30 in our upstairs gallery. They will be demonstrating in watercolor, pastel, gouache, glass, jewelry and more. Johnny Strickler will be providing jazz guitar music and Truffles e Truffles will be serving truffles.

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
417-882-3445
waverlyhouse1@att.net
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
2031 S Waverly Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65804
waverlyhouse1@att.net
waverlyhouse.com