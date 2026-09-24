Maple Park Cemetery: From Racetrack to Resting Place

-Admission to the History Museum on the Square

-Conversations and Questions about Life in Springfield in 1876 with John Sellars, Executive Director Emeritus of the History Museum on the Square

-A video tour of Maple Park with Larry Ollis and Jeff Houghton (Living Displays of Life in 1876 portrayed by actors from D.O.T.S. — Devising Original Theatre Springfield)

-Drinks and hors d'oeuvres

The first 25 guests to make an additional gift of $100 will receive a thank you gift: To Die For: A Cookbook of Gravestone Recipes by Rosie Grant is an inspiring collection of recipes preserved on gravestones, celebrating the fascinating interviews from the families, celebrating the beloved food legacies of their dearly departed.