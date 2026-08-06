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Lit-Fest

Lit-Fest

FMO LOVES LIT(erature)! Saturday, September 12th, join us at Farmers Park for Lit-Fest! Support local authors and celebrate all things literature with family story time, our Poem Oracle, and more lit adventures. Come on out and show your love of literature as you shop your favorite Market vendors!

Farmers Market of the Ozarks
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Farmers Market of the Ozarks
loveyourfarmer.com
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
2144 E Republic Rd
Springfield, Missouri 65084