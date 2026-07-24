© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legacy 1861: An Evening at Wilson's Creek

Legacy 1861: An Evening at Wilson's Creek

Commemorate the 165th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in the beautiful setting of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Enjoy an evening of dinner, live music, and fellowship while supporting the Foundation’s mission to preserve and protect this historic battlefield for future generations.

Event Details
• Guests are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for drinks and live music by Casey and the Atta Boys. Dinner, catered by Flat Creek Restaurant, will follow.

• The evening’s keynote speaker will be Connie Langum, retired historian at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Langum will explore the remarkable document that is our Declaration of Independence.

• Guests will test their trivia knowledge for a chance to win a battlefield gift basket, then relax and enjoy more live music as the sun sets over the battlefield.

• One lucky guest will win an America 250 commemorative coin. Winner must be present to win.

• You can reserve your coin and pick it up at the event to be sure to get one!

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield
75.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Foundation
417-864-3041
http://www.wilsonscreek.com

Artist Group Info

Casey and the Atta Boys
https://caseyattaboys.com/
Wilson's Creek National Battlefield
5242 S State Hwy ZZ
Republic , Missouri 65738
417-732-2662 x227
https://www.nps.gov/wicr/index.htm