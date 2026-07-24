Legacy 1861: An Evening at Wilson's Creek

Commemorate the 165th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in the beautiful setting of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Enjoy an evening of dinner, live music, and fellowship while supporting the Foundation’s mission to preserve and protect this historic battlefield for future generations.

Event Details

• Guests are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for drinks and live music by Casey and the Atta Boys. Dinner, catered by Flat Creek Restaurant, will follow.

• The evening’s keynote speaker will be Connie Langum, retired historian at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Langum will explore the remarkable document that is our Declaration of Independence.

• Guests will test their trivia knowledge for a chance to win a battlefield gift basket, then relax and enjoy more live music as the sun sets over the battlefield.

• One lucky guest will win an America 250 commemorative coin. Winner must be present to win.

• You can reserve your coin and pick it up at the event to be sure to get one!

