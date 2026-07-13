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Ladies' Photo Scavenger Hunt

Ladies' Photo Scavenger Hunt

WAVE Springfield Photo Scavenger Hunt

🗓️ Saturday, July 18
⏰ 10:30 AM
📍 Historic C-Street
Big Momma's Coffee and Espresso Bar

This will be a team-based photo scavenger hunt designed to help women explore the beauty, personality, shops, murals, and hidden gems of C-Street while meeting new people and making memories.

Expect:
✨ creative photo prompts
✨ fun team challenges
✨ local businesses + murals
✨ funny moments + social interaction
✨ prizes + awards
✨ lots of cute photo opportunities

You do NOT need photography experience to come; this is about having fun, exploring the district, and getting a little creative with other women around Springfield.

Teams will complete photo challenges for points throughout the morning before we regroup to tally scores and hand out prizes 👀

Come solo or bring a team, both are welcome!

Big Momma's Coffee & Espresso Bar
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WAVE
417) 281-1720
https://www.facebook.com/WaveSpringfield/
Big Momma's Coffee & Espresso Bar
217 E Commercial St
Springfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 865-9911
https://www.bigmommascoffee.com/