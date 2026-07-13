Ladies' Photo Scavenger Hunt
Ladies' Photo Scavenger Hunt
WAVE Springfield Photo Scavenger Hunt
🗓️ Saturday, July 18
⏰ 10:30 AM
📍 Historic C-Street
Big Momma's Coffee and Espresso Bar
This will be a team-based photo scavenger hunt designed to help women explore the beauty, personality, shops, murals, and hidden gems of C-Street while meeting new people and making memories.
Expect:
✨ creative photo prompts
✨ fun team challenges
✨ local businesses + murals
✨ funny moments + social interaction
✨ prizes + awards
✨ lots of cute photo opportunities
You do NOT need photography experience to come; this is about having fun, exploring the district, and getting a little creative with other women around Springfield.
Teams will complete photo challenges for points throughout the morning before we regroup to tally scores and hand out prizes 👀
Come solo or bring a team, both are welcome!