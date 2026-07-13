Ladies' Photo Scavenger Hunt

WAVE Springfield Photo Scavenger Hunt

🗓️ Saturday, July 18

⏰ 10:30 AM

📍 Historic C-Street

Big Momma's Coffee and Espresso Bar

This will be a team-based photo scavenger hunt designed to help women explore the beauty, personality, shops, murals, and hidden gems of C-Street while meeting new people and making memories.

Expect:

✨ creative photo prompts

✨ fun team challenges

✨ local businesses + murals

✨ funny moments + social interaction

✨ prizes + awards

✨ lots of cute photo opportunities

You do NOT need photography experience to come; this is about having fun, exploring the district, and getting a little creative with other women around Springfield.

Teams will complete photo challenges for points throughout the morning before we regroup to tally scores and hand out prizes 👀

Come solo or bring a team, both are welcome!