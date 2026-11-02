Kinky Boots (2005) Presented by Q-Entertainment at Moxie Cinema - Free!

Featuring a Golden Globe®-nominated performance by Chiwetel Ejiofor, as well as terrific performances by Joel Edgerton, Sarah-Jane Potts, and Nick Frost, Kinky Boots is a refreshing, feel-good film that proves the best way to fit in is to stand out. KINKY BOOTS (2005) screens FREE courtesy of Q - Entertainment, Saturday, November 21 at 2:30pm at Moxie Cinema.

The Q-Entertainment series celebrates LGBTQIA+ stories through accessible film screenings that foster joy, community, dialogue, and understanding - for queer audiences, allies, and everyone in between.

For generations, the Price family has made very sensible, very conservative shoes for men. But to save the business from imminent bankruptcy, young Charlie Price (Edgerton) turns to an unlikely new creative consultant: a fabulous drag performer (Ejiofor) whose creative style and wild designs are a breath of fresh air in the stuffy old factory. The film was inspired by the real-life story of a family-owned shoe factory in England and ultimately inspired a Broadway musical that earned six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Actor and Best Musical. (PG-13, 107 min.)