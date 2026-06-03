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JRBP River Rescue Clean-Up Event

JRBP River Rescue Clean-Up Event

Join us Saturday, June 13, 2025 for our annual River Rescue cleanup on the James River! This year, we’ll be floating a 6-mile stretch of the lower James near Galena with the help of Float the James. Participants will be picking up trash and tires along the way. Stick around after the cleanup for a free lunch!

This is a FREE event, sponsored in part by Float the James and Bass Pro Shops. Registration is required. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their personal boats or you can borrow a canoe from us! Limited boats available, so sign up quick!

All participants MUST wear a life jacket while on the water.

In the event of bad weather or high water levels we will reschedule to our rain date of June 27th.

Detailed information about the cleanup will be emailed to all registered participants before the event.

Float The James River Outfitters
Free
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

James River Basin Partnership
(417) 836-4847
toddwilkinson@jamesriverbasin.com
http://www.jamesriverbasin.com
Float The James River Outfitters
2570 Horsecreek Road
Galena, Missouri 65656
417-655-8007
https://www.floatthejames.com/