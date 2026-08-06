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Insurance Basics: Protecting What Matters Most

Insurance Basics: Protecting What Matters Most

Insurance doesn’t have to be confusing! Join us for this free Tools for Life class, Insurance Basics: Protecting What Matters Most, presented by Misty Stroud. Learn the fundamentals of home, auto, and life insurance, including coverage options, deductibles, claims, and key things to consider when reviewing your policies.

Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or simply looking to better understand your coverage, this class will help you feel more confident making decisions and protecting what matters most.

LOCATION:
The Charlie Norr Community Center
316 W. Atlantic St.
Springfield, MO 65803

DATE & TIME:
Monday, August 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

REGISTER FOR CLASS:
Call Casey Grant at 417-829-4001 Ext. 108

The Charlie Norr Community Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri
4178294001
mash@habitatspringfieldmo.org
Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri

Artist Group Info

https://habitatspringfieldmo.org/insurance-basics-what-matters-most/
The Charlie Norr Community Center
316 W Atlantic
Springfield, Missouri 65803