Insurance doesn’t have to be confusing! Join us for this free Tools for Life class, Insurance Basics: Protecting What Matters Most, presented by Misty Stroud. Learn the fundamentals of home, auto, and life insurance, including coverage options, deductibles, claims, and key things to consider when reviewing your policies.

Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or simply looking to better understand your coverage, this class will help you feel more confident making decisions and protecting what matters most.

LOCATION:

The Charlie Norr Community Center

316 W. Atlantic St.

Springfield, MO 65803

DATE & TIME:

Monday, August 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

REGISTER FOR CLASS:

Call Casey Grant at 417-829-4001 Ext. 108