Hulston Mill Bluegrass Festival is an annual event held in Dade County, Missouri at the Hulston Mill Historical Park. The festival's mission is to raise funds for families having medical and financial difficulties. This year's recipient is Tripp Allhands and his family. Tripp is a young boy who was diagnosed with Hoyeraal-Hreidarsson Syndrome, a rare and progressive genetic disease. His family travels to St. Louis frequently for Tripp to get his specialized treatments. Since his birth about two years ago, Tripp has endured numerous surgeries, blood transfusions, and other treatments. This year's festival is scheduled for October 11. Music starts at noon and BBQ will be available all day catered by Meat Hooks BBQ. Admission to the festival is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. All funds raised go directly to Tripp's family.