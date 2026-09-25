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Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Explore the trails of Compton Hollow Conservation Area. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool to the area. Bring a snack, water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. The hike is 3 miles and rated moderate in difficulty. Ages 18 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Compton Hollow Conservation Area
Free
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Compton Hollow Conservation Area
Compton Hollow Road
Rogersville, Missouri 65742
417-895-6880
https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/compton-hollow-conservation-area