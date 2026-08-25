Handbags of Hope
Handbags of Hope
Style has never been more meaningful. Each year, 200 guests join us for a vibrant afternoon dedicated to connection, celebration and purpose. It’s an experience unlike any other, featuring a unique handbag auction complete with fun games, delicious food and drinks and an inspiring program with a powerful look at how your support changes lives.
More than an event, Handbags of Hope is an opportunity to directly support the critical services helping children and families across Southwest Missouri.
White River Conference Center
85.00
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
KVC Missouri
(844) 424-3577
Artist Group Info
amchapie@gmail.com
White River Conference Center
600 W. SunshineSpringfield , Missouri 65807