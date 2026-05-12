Guaranty Bank "Pops in the Park"

Guaranty Bank proudly presents the 2nd Annual POPS IN THE PARK, benefiting the Springfield Art Museum and celebrating the unforgettable pop hits of the 1980s.

Enjoy a dynamic performance by the renowned rock band Jeans 'n Classics and members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra as they bring an iconic mix of '80s favorites to the stage.

Set within the beautiful surroundings of Phelps Grove Park, the concert will be performed on a 40-foot outdoor stage, creating a vibrant open-air experience. Fun for all ages! Enjoy live music, hands-on art activities, and food trucks under the summer sky. Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets, and enjoy the music event of the summer!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Location: Phelps Grove Park, Springfield MO

Time: 6:00 PM Seating; 7:00 PM Show Time

Admission: Free!

Parking: Free parking is available, thanks to community partners. See below for parking details.