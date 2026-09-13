Grupo Latinoamericano
Grupo Latinoamericano
Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Grupo Latinoamericano's dinner and gala! The event will feature dinner, live music by Mexican Grupo Canela, dance exhibitions, cultural displays and a silent auction!
All proceeds will go to support life changing food, clothing, education and support for members of our local Latino community.
Drury University Findlay Student Center
$100 per plate
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grupo Latinoamericano
417-886-1348
Artist Group Info
Grupo Canela
enichols@drury.edu
Drury University Findlay Student Center
900 N Benton AveSpringfield, Missouri 65804
417-873-7879