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Grupo Latinoamericano

Grupo Latinoamericano

Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Grupo Latinoamericano's dinner and gala! The event will feature dinner, live music by Mexican Grupo Canela, dance exhibitions, cultural displays and a silent auction!

All proceeds will go to support life changing food, clothing, education and support for members of our local Latino community.

Drury University Findlay Student Center
$100 per plate
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grupo Latinoamericano
417-886-1348
https://grupolatinoamericano.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Grupo Canela
enichols@drury.edu
Drury University Findlay Student Center
900 N Benton Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65804
417-873-7879
https://www.drury.edu/