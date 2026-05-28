Give and Go Blood Drive

The Discovery Center will be hosting the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in our auditorium on Friday, June 5th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. CBCO will be giving away t-shirts and Fun Passes worth over $245, while supplies last. Walk ins are welcome.

Every donor will receive up to two free children’s admissions for visiting during the blood drive. Entertainment will be provided for kids during donation.