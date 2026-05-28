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Give and Go Blood Drive

Give and Go Blood Drive

The Discovery Center will be hosting the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in our auditorium on Friday, June 5th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. CBCO will be giving away t-shirts and Fun Passes worth over $245, while supplies last. Walk ins are welcome.

Every donor will receive up to two free children’s admissions for visiting during the blood drive. Entertainment will be provided for kids during donation.

Discovery Center of Springfield
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
417-227-5000
www.cbco.org
Discovery Center of Springfield
438 E St Louis St
Springfield, Missouri 65808
417-862-9910
https://www.discoverycenter.org/