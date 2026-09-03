Free Veterans Law CLE Offered on September 18th

The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic, through its rural outreach program, Tigers for Troops, will offer a free Continuing Legal Education training hosted by Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law, LLC, 901 E. St. Louis Street, Suite 2000 Springfield, MO 65806, on Friday, September18, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The program qualifies for 2.4 total MCLE credits, including 1.0 of Ethics (Elimination of Bias) credit. A working lunch will be provided to attendees who register in advance.

The Veterans Clinic is located at the University of Missouri School of Law. Under the supervision of experienced attorneys, law students help veterans, at no charge, with their claims before the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. The Tigers for Troops program was created by the Clinic in 2019 and focuses on ensuring that veterans in even the most remote parts of Missouri have access to resources. Part of that effort focuses on building a statewide network of attorneys trained in veterans law. This network increases the Clinic’s capacity to serve veterans by connecting them with local legal professionals who can provide informed, high-quality representation. The Clinic’s capacity to serve veterans by connecting them with local legal professionals who can provide informed, high-quality representation.

Attorneys in the Springfield area who are interested in engaging with the veteran population and advocating for our nation's heroes are encouraged to register.

Register Here: https://missouri.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1X0l8EcvUk3kmEe



