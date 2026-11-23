The annual FREE showing of It’s A Wonderful Life for 2026, presented by Multipli Credit Union, will be on Sunday, December 13th!

Doors at 1:00PM

Movie starts at 2:00PM

FREE Hot Chocolate* sponsored by Mudhouse Coffee!

*While supplies last

FREE Photo Ops with Mr. & Mrs. Claus sponsored by OMB Bank!

Tickets can only be reserved by phone or in person at the Gillioz Box Office (Monday–Friday, 10 AM–4 PM). Reservations open November 9th at 10am. 4 ticket limit per order.



By phone: 417‑863‑9491

In person: During office hours or 1 hour before doors on event days



IMPORTANT! All reserved tickets must be redeemed at least 15 minutes before showtime. Tickets not redeemed by this time will be released to other patrons.

Reservations are e-tickets only.

Seating is General Admission.