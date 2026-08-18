First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield "Raise the Roof" - Live & Silent Auction

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield is hosting a Live and Silent Auction to raise a roof at their church. They believe this event will secure the funds for this project. 80+ items will be available to bid on.

Some of the items include: Private Fused Glass Class for Five by Kara DeBacker, Date Night Tickets/Passes, Enjoy an evening of music by Paul Phariss, Adult Tricycle, Gift Baskets, Family Membership at Meyer Center, Antique Quilt, Sewing Classes, Basket Weaving Lessons, Quilted Banner, Marie Scarpa One of a Kind Jewelry, Prints, and so much more.

In addition to the auction No Reservations will prepare for the event with a cost of $15.