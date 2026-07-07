Fifth Annual Day at the Lake
Fifth Annual Day at the Lake
empower: abilities will host its annual Day at the Lake October 3 at Fellows Lake Marina. This is a free, accessible outdoor recreation event for people with disabilities, their families, and friends.
Those attending can participate in fishing, pontoon and sailboat rides, kayaks, pedal boats, accessible outdoor games, crafts, face painting, community resource booths, food, and more in a welcoming, inclusive environment.
Registration is encouraged.
Fellows Lake Marina
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
empower: abilities
(417) 886-1188
info@empowerabilities.org
Fellows Lake Marina
4200 E Farm Rd 66Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-840-2965